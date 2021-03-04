BlackRock builds 5% stake in Toshiba, becomes 3rd largest shareholder

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N has built a 5.21% stake in Toshiba Corp 6502.T, according to a regulatory filing by the U.S. asset manager.

It becomes Toshiba's third-largest shareholder behind hedge funds Effissimo Capital Management and Farallon Capital Management, a source familiar with the matter said.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate is embroiled in a long-running row with activist shareholders.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by John Stonestreet)

