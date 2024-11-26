BlackRock Boosts Stake in Zotefoams PLC

Zotefoams (GB:ZTF) has released an update.

Zotefoams PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has increased its voting rights in the company to 8.59%, following a recent acquisition. This marks a rise from the previous 8.06%, highlighting BlackRock’s growing influence in the UK-based foam manufacturer. Investors may find this development significant as it underscores BlackRock’s strategic interest in Zotefoams.

