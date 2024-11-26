News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Boosts Stake in Zotefoams PLC

November 26, 2024 — 11:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zotefoams (GB:ZTF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Zotefoams PLC has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has increased its voting rights in the company to 8.59%, following a recent acquisition. This marks a rise from the previous 8.06%, highlighting BlackRock’s growing influence in the UK-based foam manufacturer. Investors may find this development significant as it underscores BlackRock’s strategic interest in Zotefoams.

For further insights into GB:ZTF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.