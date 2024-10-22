BlackRock Boosts Stake in WPP PLC to 10%

WPP (GB:WPP) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in WPP PLC, crossing a significant threshold with a total of 10% voting rights, following recent acquisitions. This move highlights BlackRock’s substantial influence in the non-UK issuer, as it now holds over 107 million voting rights in the company. Investors might want to keep an eye on WPP’s stock performance as BlackRock’s involvement could drive strategic changes.

