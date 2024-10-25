News & Insights

BlackRock Boosts Stake in WPP PLC

October 25, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

WPP (GB:WPP) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its holdings in WPP PLC, crossing the 10% threshold of total voting rights. This move signals a strengthened position in the company, with BlackRock now holding 10.09% of voting rights. Investors in WPP may see this as a sign of confidence from one of the world’s largest asset managers.

