BlackRock Boosts Stake in WPP PLC

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its holdings in WPP PLC, crossing the 10% threshold of total voting rights. This move signals a strengthened position in the company, with BlackRock now holding 10.09% of voting rights. Investors in WPP may see this as a sign of confidence from one of the world’s largest asset managers.

