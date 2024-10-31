News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Boosts Stake in Volution Group

October 31, 2024 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Volution (GB:FAN) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Volution Group plc, crossing a significant threshold with a 5.71% total voting rights. This move reflects an increase from a previous 5% holding, indicating BlackRock’s growing influence in Volution’s affairs. Such shifts in major holdings are closely watched by stock market enthusiasts as they can impact company strategies and stock performance.

For further insights into GB:FAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.