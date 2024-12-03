BlackRock Boosts Stake in Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its voting rights in Tate & Lyle PLC to 5.35%, surpassing the previous threshold of 5.24%. This change, effective from November 29, 2024, highlights BlackRock’s growing influence in the UK-based company, indicating potential strategic interests and movements in the market.

