BlackRock Boosts Stake in Tate & Lyle

December 03, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its voting rights in Tate & Lyle PLC to 5.35%, surpassing the previous threshold of 5.24%. This change, effective from November 29, 2024, highlights BlackRock’s growing influence in the UK-based company, indicating potential strategic interests and movements in the market.

