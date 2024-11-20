News & Insights

BlackRock Boosts Stake in Tate & Lyle

November 20, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Tate & Lyle (GB:TATE) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Tate & Lyle PLC, raising its voting rights to 5.3% as of November 19, 2024. This move highlights BlackRock’s continued interest in the UK-based company, potentially influencing its strategic decisions and market performance. Investors are likely to monitor how this increased shareholding could impact Tate & Lyle’s growth trajectory.

