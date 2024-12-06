BlackRock Boosts Stake in Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials (GB:MGAM) has released an update.
Morgan Advanced Materials has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in the company, crossing a significant threshold by holding 6.19% of voting rights as of December 4, 2024. This marks a rise from their previous 5.64%, reflecting BlackRock’s growing interest and influence in the UK-based materials manufacturer.
