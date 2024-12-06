BlackRock Boosts Stake in Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials (GB:MGAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Morgan Advanced Materials has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in the company, crossing a significant threshold by holding 6.19% of voting rights as of December 4, 2024. This marks a rise from their previous 5.64%, reflecting BlackRock’s growing interest and influence in the UK-based materials manufacturer.

For further insights into GB:MGAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.