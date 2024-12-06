News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Boosts Stake in Morgan Advanced Materials

December 06, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Morgan Advanced Materials (GB:MGAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Morgan Advanced Materials has announced that BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in the company, crossing a significant threshold by holding 6.19% of voting rights as of December 4, 2024. This marks a rise from their previous 5.64%, reflecting BlackRock’s growing interest and influence in the UK-based materials manufacturer.

For further insights into GB:MGAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.