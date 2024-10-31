BlackRock Boosts Stake in Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures (GB:GROW) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Molten Ventures Plc, crossing the 13% threshold of total voting rights. This move highlights BlackRock’s growing influence and interest in the UK-based venture capital firm. Investors may view this as a sign of confidence in Molten Ventures’ future prospects.

