News & Insights

Stocks

BlackRock Boosts Stake in Marks and Spencer

November 26, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Marks and Spencer Group PLC, crossing a significant threshold with its voting rights now totaling 6.22%. This move underscores BlackRock’s growing influence in the UK retail company, marking a rise from its previous holding of 5.01%. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects BlackRock’s confidence in the potential of Marks and Spencer.

For further insights into GB:MKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.