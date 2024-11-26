BlackRock Boosts Stake in Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Marks and Spencer Group PLC, crossing a significant threshold with its voting rights now totaling 6.22%. This move underscores BlackRock’s growing influence in the UK retail company, marking a rise from its previous holding of 5.01%. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects BlackRock’s confidence in the potential of Marks and Spencer.

For further insights into GB:MKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.