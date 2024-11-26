BlackRock Boosts Stake in Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.
BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Marks and Spencer Group PLC, crossing a significant threshold with its voting rights now totaling 6.22%. This move underscores BlackRock’s growing influence in the UK retail company, marking a rise from its previous holding of 5.01%. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it reflects BlackRock’s confidence in the potential of Marks and Spencer.
