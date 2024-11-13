BlackRock Boosts Stake in Life Science REIT

Life Science Reit Plc (GB:LABS) has released an update.
BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Life Science REIT PLC, crossing the 5% threshold for voting rights. The investment firm now holds a total of 5.04% in voting rights, with a significant portion coming from direct shareholding and a smaller fraction through financial instruments. This move underscores BlackRock’s growing influence and interest in the life sciences sector.
For further insights into GB:LABS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/24/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.