BlackRock Boosts Stake in Life Science REIT

Life Science Reit Plc (GB:LABS) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Life Science REIT PLC, crossing the 5% threshold for voting rights. The investment firm now holds a total of 5.04% in voting rights, with a significant portion coming from direct shareholding and a smaller fraction through financial instruments. This move underscores BlackRock’s growing influence and interest in the life sciences sector.

