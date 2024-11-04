News & Insights

BlackRock Boosts Stake in Inchcape PLC

November 04, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Inchcape (GB:INCH) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its holding in Inchcape PLC, surpassing the 5% voting rights threshold. This change reflects a strategic move by the investment giant, marking a significant development for stakeholders monitoring Inchcape’s stock performance. As of November 1, 2024, BlackRock holds a total of 5.02% voting rights in the company.

