BlackRock Boosts Stake in Inchcape PLC

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its holding in Inchcape PLC, surpassing the 5% voting rights threshold. This change reflects a strategic move by the investment giant, marking a significant development for stakeholders monitoring Inchcape’s stock performance. As of November 1, 2024, BlackRock holds a total of 5.02% voting rights in the company.

