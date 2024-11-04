BlackRock Boosts Stake in Howden Joinery

Howden Joinery (GB:HWDN) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in Howden Joinery Group PLC to 5.24% by acquiring additional voting rights. This move highlights BlackRock’s growing influence in the company, as it continues to expand its holdings in the UK market. Investors may find this development significant as it reflects BlackRock’s strategic interest in Howden Joinery.

