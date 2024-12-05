News & Insights

Stocks
AIBRF

BlackRock Boosts Stake in AIB Group to Over 6%

December 05, 2024 — 11:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AIB Group (AIBRF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in AIB Group PLC, surpassing the 6% threshold in voting rights through shares and financial instruments. This move, effective as of December 4, 2024, raises BlackRock’s total voting power in the Irish financial institution to 10.60%. Investors might want to keep an eye on AIB’s stock as BlackRock’s decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AIBRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIBRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.