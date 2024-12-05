BlackRock Boosts Stake in AIB Group to Over 6%

AIB Group (AIBRF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BlackRock, Inc. has increased its stake in AIB Group PLC, surpassing the 6% threshold in voting rights through shares and financial instruments. This move, effective as of December 4, 2024, raises BlackRock’s total voting power in the Irish financial institution to 10.60%. Investors might want to keep an eye on AIB’s stock as BlackRock’s decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AIBRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.