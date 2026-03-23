BlackRock (BLK) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, BlackRock (BLK) was up +1.74% at $974.58. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

The investment firm's shares have seen a decrease of 12.41% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 8.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.69%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackRock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $12.36, indicating a 9.38% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.6 billion, up 25.04% from the year-ago period.

BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $53.64 per share and revenue of $27.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.54% and +15.25%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0% lower. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, BlackRock is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.86. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.84.

It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.