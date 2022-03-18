BlackRock (BLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $738.59, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.88%.

BlackRock will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $9.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.9 billion, up 11.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $41.60 per share and revenue of $21.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.18% and +8.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.76% lower. BlackRock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BlackRock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.81 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.57.

Also, we should mention that BLK has a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

