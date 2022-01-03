BlackRock (BLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed at $911.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 1.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $9.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.15 billion, up 14.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher. BlackRock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.61.

It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.