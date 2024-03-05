BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with BlackRock (BLK) standing at $826.94, reflecting a -0.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.65%.

The investment firm's shares have seen an increase of 6.55% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 3.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of BlackRock will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $9.22, marking a 16.27% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.65 billion, reflecting a 9.59% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $39.63 per share and a revenue of $19.96 billion, demonstrating changes of +4.92% and +11.76%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. As of now, BlackRock holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.07.

It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Management industry stood at 0.91 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 24, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

