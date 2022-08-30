BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $672.72, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 0.67% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, BlackRock is projected to report earnings of $8.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.52 billion, down 10.53% from the year-ago period.

BLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $33.92 per share and revenue of $18.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.43% and -5.09%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BlackRock has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.92 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.97.

Investors should also note that BLK has a PEG ratio of 3.54 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.