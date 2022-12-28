BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $700.33, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 1.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.84, down 24.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.18 billion, down 18.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $34.18 per share and revenue of $17.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.76% and -8.57%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% higher. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.97, so we one might conclude that BlackRock is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

