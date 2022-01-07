BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $892.27, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had lost 2.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

BlackRock will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 14, 2022. On that day, BlackRock is projected to report earnings of $10.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.15 billion, up 14.93% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.2% lower. BlackRock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BlackRock currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.17. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.

We can also see that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

