BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves 0.19%: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $673.58, moving +0.19% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 1.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

BlackRock will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.52, up 15.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.49 billion, down 0.72% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $34.43 per share and revenue of $18.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.63% and +2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99.

We can also see that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.