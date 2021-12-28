BlackRock (BLK) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $921.82, marking a -0.08% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 0.59% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

BlackRock will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BlackRock is projected to report earnings of $10.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion, up 14.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $38.94 per share and revenue of $19.39 billion, which would represent changes of +15.14% and +19.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. BlackRock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.49, which means BlackRock is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

