BlackRock (BLK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

BlackRock (BLK) ended the recent trading session at $1,141.07, demonstrating a -2.13% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.42%.

Shares of the investment firm have appreciated by 4.58% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.52%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackRock in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 14, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $11.78, indicating a 2.79% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.26 billion, reflecting a 20.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $47.57 per share and revenue of $23.47 billion, which would represent changes of +9.08% and +15.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, BlackRock is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.07.

It's also important to note that BLK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Management industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.26.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

