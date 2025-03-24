BlackRock (BLK) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed the latest trading day at $963.50, indicating a +1.24% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.77% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.28%.

The the stock of investment firm has fallen by 2.31% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.46% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackRock in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $10.84, indicating a 10.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.49 billion, showing a 16.04% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $47.41 per share and a revenue of $23.66 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.71% and +15.95%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BlackRock. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. BlackRock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.08. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.83.

Also, we should mention that BLK has a PEG ratio of 1.83. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

