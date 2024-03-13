BlackRock (BLK) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

BlackRock (BLK) closed the latest trading day at $825.99, indicating a -0.43% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 6.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BlackRock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $9.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.39%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.65 billion, indicating a 9.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $39.73 per share and a revenue of $20 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.19% and +11.97%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BlackRock currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.88. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.11 for its industry.

Investors should also note that BLK has a PEG ratio of 1.83 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.