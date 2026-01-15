BlackRock (BLK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

BlackRock (BLK) reported $7.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.5%. EPS of $13.16 for the same period compares to $11.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $12.39, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net inflows : $341.71 billion compared to the $232.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $341.71 billion compared to the $232.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management : $73.91 billion compared to the $38.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $73.91 billion compared to the $38.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Assets under management - Cash management : $1,080.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,059.97 billion.

: $1,080.73 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,059.97 billion. Total Assets Under Management : $14,041.52 billion compared to the $13,989.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $14,041.52 billion compared to the $13,989.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Technology services revenue : $531 million compared to the $528.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year.

: $531 million compared to the $528.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity subtotal : $2.28 billion versus $2.28 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.

: $2.28 billion versus $2.28 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change. Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue : $5.28 billion versus $5.3 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change.

: $5.28 billion versus $5.3 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change. Revenue- Distribution fees : $359 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $371.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

: $359 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $371.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Long-Term : $4.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.

: $4.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenue- Advisory and other revenue : $86 million versus $65.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.8% change.

: $86 million versus $65.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45.8% change. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income subtotal : $947 million compared to the $955.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

: $947 million compared to the $955.61 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Alternatives subtotal: $847 million compared to the $853.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.

Here is how BlackRock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for BlackRock here>>>

Shares of BlackRock have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.