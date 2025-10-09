BlackRock (BLK) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, BlackRock (BLK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $11.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.24 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BlackRock metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Technology services revenue' will reach $496.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity subtotal' should arrive at $2.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue' will reach $4.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Distribution fees' at $347.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net inflows' to reach $169.12 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $221.18 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management' of $28.16 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $61.01 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Assets under management - Cash management' stands at $986.83 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $849.39 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Assets Under Management' reaching $13075.02 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11475.36 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net inflows - Client Type - ETFs' should come in at $124.13 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $97.41 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets under management - Long-term' will likely reach $11975.04 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10625.97 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Net inflows - Product Type - Long-term' will reach $144.43 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $160.17 billion.

Analysts expect 'Assets under management - ETFs' to come in at $4915.31 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4188.34 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of BlackRock have demonstrated returns of +5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.