BlackRock (BLK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $9.55 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.93. The figure reflects a decrease of 15.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Results benefited from a decline in expenses. However, lower revenues and assets under management (AUM) balance were the major headwinds.



Net income attributable to BlackRock (on a GAAP basis) was $1.41 billion, down 16.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Revenues & Expenses Decline

Revenues (on a GAAP basis) were $4.31 billion, falling 14.6% year over year. The decline largely stemmed from a decrease in almost all components of revenues, except for technology services revenues. The figure also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.41 billion.



Total expenses amounted to $2.79 billion, down 10.6%. The decline was due to a fall in all cost components.



Non-operating income (on a GAAP basis) was $165 million, down 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.



BlackRock’s adjusted operating income was $1.59 billion, down 21.7% from the prior-year period.

AUM Balance Dips

As of Sep 30, 2022, AUM totaled $7.96 trillion, reflecting a year-over-year fall of 15.9%. In the reported quarter, the company witnessed long-term net inflows of $65 billion. However, unfavorable market change and FX impact hurt AUM balance.



Average AUM of $8.48 trillion as of Sep 30, 2022, declined 11.5% year over year.

Share Repurchase Update

BlackRock repurchased shares worth $375 million in the reported quarter.

Our View

BLK’s continued efforts to strengthen the iShares and ETF operations, along with its initiatives to restructure the actively-managed equity business, are expected to remain tailwinds. However, the uncertain markets and extreme volatility on the back of macroeconomic concerns have led to an unfavorable operating backdrop for BlackRock.

BlackRock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

