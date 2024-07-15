BlackRock (BLK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, BlackRock (BLK) reported revenue of $4.81 billion, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.36, compared to $9.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.96, the EPS surprise was +4.02%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BlackRock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net inflows : $81.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $86.43 billion.

: $81.57 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $86.43 billion. Net inflows - Product Type - Cash management : $30.2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.85 billion.

: $30.2 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.85 billion. Assets under management - Cash Management : $778.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $763.01 billion.

: $778.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $763.01 billion. Total Assets Under Management : $10,645.72 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10,490.57 billion.

: $10,645.72 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10,490.57 billion. Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees : $164 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $162.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39%.

: $164 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $162.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39%. Revenue- Advisory and other revenue : $53 million compared to the $60.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year.

: $53 million compared to the $60.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.4% year over year. Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue : $3.88 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

: $3.88 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.91 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%. Revenue- Distribution fees : $318 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $323.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

: $318 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $323.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. Revenue- Technology services revenue : $395 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $400.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

: $395 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $400.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Long-Term : $3.63 billion versus $3.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $3.63 billion versus $3.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income subtotal : $895 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $905.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $895 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $905.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity subtotal: $1.98 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.95 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

Shares of BlackRock have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

