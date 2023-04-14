BlackRock (BLK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

BlackRock (BLK) reported $4.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.7%. EPS of $7.93 for the same period compares to $9.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.23 billion, representing a surprise of +0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.71.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BlackRock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net inflows : $110.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.7 billion.

: $110.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.7 billion. Assets under management - Cash Management : $682.9 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $665.4 billion.

: $682.9 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $665.4 billion. Total Assets Under Management : $9090.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8590.3 billion.

: $9090.3 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8590.3 billion. Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending : $3.50 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

: $3.50 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%. Investment advisory performance fees : $55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $93.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.9%.

: $55 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $93.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.9%. Revenues- Advisory and other revenue : $27 million compared to the $38.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.3% year over year.

: $27 million compared to the $38.82 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.3% year over year. Distribution fees : $319 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $324.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.3%.

: $319 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $324.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.3%. Revenues- Technology services revenue: $340 million compared to the $347.90 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

Shares of BlackRock have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.