BlackRock (BLK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, BlackRock (BLK) reported revenue of $6.7 billion, up 27% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $12.53, compared to $11.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.6 billion, representing a surprise of +1.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $11.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net inflows : $129.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $130.49 billion.

: $129.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $130.49 billion. Assets under management - Cash management : $1,073.32 billion compared to the $1,081.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1,073.32 billion compared to the $1,081.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Assets Under Management : $13,894.60 billion versus $14,210.71 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $13,894.60 billion versus $14,210.71 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Technology services revenue : $530 million versus $538 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.

: $530 million versus $538 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity subtotal : $2.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.8%.

: $2.39 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.8%. Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue : $5.44 billion versus $5.36 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change.

: $5.44 billion versus $5.36 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.6% change. Revenue- Distribution fees : $389 million compared to the $376.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.2% year over year.

: $389 million compared to the $376.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.2% year over year. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Long-Term : $5.1 billion compared to the $5.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year.

: $5.1 billion compared to the $5.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.1% year over year. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income- ETFs : $434 million compared to the $426.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.

: $434 million compared to the $426.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity- ETFs : $1.79 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year.

: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32.9% year over year. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Non-ETF index : $342 million versus $348.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $342 million versus $348.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Digital assets, commodities and multi-asset ETFs: $179 million compared to the $160.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how BlackRock performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for BlackRock here>>>

Shares of BlackRock have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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