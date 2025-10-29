BlackRock (BLK) Price Target Increased by 11.65% to 1,320.98

The average one-year price target for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has been revised to $1,320.98 / share. This is an increase of 11.65% from the prior estimate of $1,183.16 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $989.80 to a high of $1,560.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.43% from the latest reported closing price of $1,124.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,128 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLK is 0.43%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 140,042K shares. The put/call ratio of BLK is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 5,093K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,831K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,444K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 72.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,485K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,416K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 0.45% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,133K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,046K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,856K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432K shares , representing an increase of 10.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLK by 14.69% over the last quarter.

