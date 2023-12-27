BlackRock (BLK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, BlackRock (BLK) reached $813.25, with a +0.82% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

The investment firm's stock has climbed by 9.48% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackRock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $8.71, indicating a 2.46% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.57 billion, up 5.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $36.84 per share and revenue of $17.8 billion, which would represent changes of +4.19% and -0.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BlackRock. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BlackRock currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.9. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.63 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that BLK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

