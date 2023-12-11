BlackRock (BLK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $752.41, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 11.99% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 7.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BlackRock in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $8.73, indicating a 2.24% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.57 billion, indicating a 5.43% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $36.85 per share and revenue of $17.8 billion, indicating changes of +4.21% and -0.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% upward. BlackRock presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, BlackRock is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.21. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.58 of its industry.

Investors should also note that BLK has a PEG ratio of 2.31 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

