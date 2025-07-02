BlackRock (BLK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $1,070.57, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

Shares of the investment firm witnessed a gain of 7.35% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.5%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackRock in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 15, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $10.41, up 0.48% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.37 billion, indicating a 11.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $44.92 per share and a revenue of $22.53 billion, indicating changes of +3% and +10.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher within the past month. Right now, BlackRock possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BlackRock is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.47. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.94.

Investors should also note that BLK has a PEG ratio of 3.2 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

