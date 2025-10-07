Is BlackRock (BLK) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BlackRock (BLK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BlackRock is one of 868 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BlackRock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BLK has moved about 15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 14.2% on average. As we can see, BlackRock is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, CB Financial Services (CBFV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.5%.

In CB Financial Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 35.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, BlackRock belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.6% so far this year, meaning that BLK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CB Financial Services, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 78-stock industry is ranked #62. The industry has moved +7.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BlackRock and CB Financial Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

