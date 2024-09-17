BlackRock (BLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) ended the recent trading session at $904.52, demonstrating a +1.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 2.87% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BlackRock in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $10.29, signifying a 5.68% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.11 billion, reflecting a 13.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $41.34 per share and a revenue of $20.14 billion, indicating changes of +9.45% and +12.75%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BlackRock. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, BlackRock boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BlackRock is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.88.

Also, we should mention that BLK has a PEG ratio of 1.96. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

