BlackRock (BLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $700.42, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 11.88% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.41, down 23.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.52 billion, down 10.53% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $33.92 per share and revenue of $18.39 billion, which would represent changes of -13.43% and -5.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.53% lower. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.12.

We can also see that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):

Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.