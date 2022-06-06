BlackRock (BLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $675.34, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 6.86% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.12, down 9.07% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion, up 0.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $38.35 per share and revenue of $20 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.12% and +3.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.6% lower. BlackRock currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.08, which means BlackRock is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.