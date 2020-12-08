BlackRock (BLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed at $713.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment firm had gained 6.53% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 11.73% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BLK as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.56, up 2.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.27 billion, up 7.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $32.22 per share and revenue of $15.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.13% and +9.93%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BLK should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher within the past month. BLK is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, BLK currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.18, which means BLK is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 2.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.