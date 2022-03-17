BlackRock (BLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BlackRock (BLK) closed at $740.93, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment firm had lost 6.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BlackRock is projected to report earnings of $9.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.9 billion, up 11.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $41.60 per share and revenue of $21.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.18% and +8.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.76% lower. BlackRock is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.5.

We can also see that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.