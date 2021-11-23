BlackRock (BLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed at $935.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had lost 0.59% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 1.32% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BlackRock as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $10.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.15 billion, up 14.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $38.93 per share and revenue of $19.39 billion, which would represent changes of +15.11% and +19.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher. BlackRock currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BlackRock's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.42, which means BlackRock is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BLK has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.