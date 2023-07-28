BlackRock (BLK)-Jio Financial to Form Asset Management Venture

Jio BlackRock, a joint venture between BlackRock Inc. BLK and Jio Financial Services Limited (“JFS”), is set to revolutionize India's asset management industry. This 50:50 partnership brings together the scale and investment expertise of BLK, a globally renowned asset manager, with the local market knowledge and digital infrastructure capabilities of India-based JFS.



The joint venture targets an initial investment of $150 million each from BlackRock and JFS. The venture still needs to obtain necessary regulatory and statutory approvals, following which the company will launch its operations with its management team.



The primary goal is to democratize access to investment solutions and provide affordable, tech-enabled options for millions of investors in India. The convergence of rising affluence, favorable demographics and digital transformation in India has created an incredible opportunity. Jio BlackRock aims to capitalize on this potential and reshape the investment landscape in the country.



The joint venture will combine BlackRock's deep expertise in investment management, risk management, product excellence, access to technology and intellectual capital with JFS' robust execution capabilities and digital infrastructure. The synergy of these strengths will introduce a new player to India’s market, capable of offering a unique combination of scope, scale and resources.



Rachel Lord, Chair & Head of APAC, BlackRock, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that India presents an enormously important opportunity. She emphasized that Jio BlackRock would place the combined strength and scale of both companies in the hands of millions of Indian investors.



Hitesh Sethia, president, and CEO of JFS, highlighted the potential of leveraging BlackRock's expertise in investment and risk management along with JFS' technology capability and market expertise to drive digital product delivery.



With the combined strengths of BLK and JFS, this partnership aims to democratize access to financial investments and foster financial well-being across India. Investors in the country can look forward to a new era of transformative investment opportunities with Jio BlackRock at the helm.



Shares of BlackRock have rallied 9% over the past year, underperforming the industry’s 9.8% increase.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, BLK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Expansion Efforts by Other Asset Managers

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG announced a deal to acquire a minority equity interest in Forbion Group Holding B.V. The terms of the deal, expected to close in the second half of 2023, have not yet been disclosed.



Being a venture capital and growth equity firm with €3 billion in assets under management, Forbion focuses on investing in high-quality life sciences companies across all stages of their development. AMG, with its strong balance sheet and liquidity position, has considerable capability to invest in other companies and generate meaningful growth through new investments.



SEI Investments (Europe) Limited, a subsidiary of SEI Investments SEIC, announced a deal to acquire the outstanding equity of XPS Pensions (Nexus) Limited, the principal employer and scheme funder of the National Pensions Trust, from XPS Pensions Group PLC. The total cash consideration for the acquisition is up to £42.5 million, with an initial payment of £35 million at closing and deferred consideration of up to £7.5 million over two years, subject to post-closing performance measurements.



The transaction, expected to be completed before the year-end, is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The acquisition aims to bolster SEIC's financials and enhance its competitive position in the defined contribution market.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.