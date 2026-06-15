BlackRock (BLK) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

BlackRock (BLK) ended the recent trading session at $1,042.87, demonstrating a +1.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.65% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.92%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 3.07%.

The investment firm's shares have seen a decrease of 4.61% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackRock in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $12.53, signifying a 3.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.67 billion, showing a 23.03% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $52.8 per share and revenue of $27.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.79% and +14.19%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. BlackRock is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.57, so one might conclude that BlackRock is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, BLK's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.