BlackRock (BLK) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed at $883.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.85%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had gained 3.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackRock in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $10.29, marking a 5.68% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.11 billion, indicating a 13.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $41.34 per share and a revenue of $20.14 billion, signifying shifts of +9.45% and +12.75%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BlackRock. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.27% increase. BlackRock presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, BlackRock is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.36. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.35 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Management industry stood at 1.1 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

