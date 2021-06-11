BlackRock (BLK) Gets Approval for Mutual Fund Business in China

Following the approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”), BlackRock BLK is now the first global asset manager to run a wholly-owned mutual fund business in China. The CSRC has allowed BlackRock’s China fund management unit to begin operations.



BlackRock’s chairman and CEO, Larry Fink, stated, “China is taking significant steps in opening up its financial markets. We look forward to sharing our global investment expertise and offering more differentiated investment solutions to Chinese investors.”



China is one of BlackRock’s top regions for growth. As the nation has accelerated the opening up of its financial markets for foreign companies by removing ownership restrictions, the company wants to take advantage of this and expand therein.



Notably, the latest approval comes almost a month after BlackRock received a nod to operate a majority-owned wealth management venture in China with China Construction Bank.



BlackRock said that the approvals position it to extend the breadth of its products and services, and investment insights to all client segments across China.



The company’s head of Asia, Susan Chan, stated, “Rapid economic development and wealth accumulation in the world's second largest economy have propelled growth of the domestic asset management industry. We are eager to play our part in helping to make investing easier and more affordable.”



Like BlackRock, other foreign firms, including Vanguard Group Inc., JPMorgan JPM, Goldman Sachs GS, UBS Group, HSBC Holdings and Morgan Stanley MS, have been rushing to capitalize on the opportunity provided by China.

Our Take

Over the past years, BlackRock has made several opportunistic acquisitions — domestic and overseas — which have aided its top line. The company’s strong global presence, broad product diversification, revenue mix and steadily improving assets under management balance are expected to continue supporting financials.



So far this year, shares of BlackRock have gained 20.2% compared with 25.1% growth recorded by the industry it belongs to.

