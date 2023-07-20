BlackRock (BLK) Gains on Q2 Earnings Beat, Expenses Decline (Revised)

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $9.28 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.47. However, the figure reflects an increase of 26% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of BLK gained more than 1% in the pre-market trading on better-than-expected results. A full day’s trading session will depict a clearer picture.



Results have benefited from a decline in expenses and higher non-operating income. Further, the assets under management (AUM) balance witnessed improvement. However, lower revenues acted as a headwind.



Net income attributable to BlackRock (on a GAAP basis) was $1.37 billion, jumping 27% from the prior-year quarter. We had projected the metric to be $1.16 billion.

Revenues & Expenses Decline

Revenues (on a GAAP basis) were $4.46 billion, marginally lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion. Also, the top line declined 1% year over year. The fall stemmed from lower total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenues, and distribution fees.



Total expenses were $2.85 billion, down marginally. The decrease was due to a fall in general and administrative expenses and distribution and servicing costs. Our estimate for expenses was $3 billion.



Non-operating income (on a GAAP basis) was $251 million against non-operating expenses of $347 million in the year-ago quarter.



BlackRock’s adjusted operating income was $1.68 billion, down 3% from the prior-year period.

AUM Balance Up

As of Jun 30, 2023, AUM totaled $9.43 trillion, reflecting a year-over-year rise of 1%. Our estimate for AUM was $8.69 trillion. In the reported quarter, the company witnessed long-term net inflows of $57 billion.



Average AUM was $9.19 trillion as of Jun 30, 2023, up 2%. We had projected the average AUM to be $8.89 trillion.

Share Repurchase Update

BlackRock repurchased shares worth $375 million.

Our View

BLK’s continued efforts to strengthen iShares and ETF operations, along with its initiatives to restructure the actively-managed equity business, are expected to continue aiding growth. However, the uncertain markets and volatility due to macroeconomic concerns have led to an unfavorable operating backdrop for the company.



