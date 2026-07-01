BlackRock (BLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) ended the recent trading session at $980.38, demonstrating a +1.96% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.66%.

The investment firm's shares have seen a decrease of 5.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackRock in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $12.49, marking a 3.65% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $6.77 billion, indicating a 24.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $53.4 per share and a revenue of $27.87 billion, signifying shifts of +11.04% and +15.1%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BlackRock. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.14% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, BlackRock is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BlackRock has a Forward P/E ratio of 18 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.59.

We can also see that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 188, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.