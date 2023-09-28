BlackRock (BLK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

BlackRock (BLK) closed the most recent trading day at $645.24, moving +0.29% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment firm had lost 7.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

BlackRock will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.87, down 7.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.67 billion, up 8.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $35.49 per share and revenue of $18.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.37% and +2.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. BlackRock is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BlackRock is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.92.

It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Management stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

